Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 3,427 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WLDN stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

