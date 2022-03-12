Thomasville National Bank Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.