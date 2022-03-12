Thomasville National Bank Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 306,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

