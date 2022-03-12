Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

