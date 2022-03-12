Thomasville National Bank Sells 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $454.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.