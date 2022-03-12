Thomasville National Bank Sells 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

