Thomasville National Bank Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

