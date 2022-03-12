Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

