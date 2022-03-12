Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

