Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $615,000 Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Cutera worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cutera by 97,020.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 608.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $763.76 million, a PE ratio of 604.23 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,127 shares of company stock worth $159,228. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

