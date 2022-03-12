Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $704,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $396,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

