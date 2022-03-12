Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Unitil worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unitil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTL opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

UTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

