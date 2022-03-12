Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 515 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yelp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

