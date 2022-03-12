Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,238 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 468,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

