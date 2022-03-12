Tim Chao-Ming Chen Buys 13,794 Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nerdwallet Inc has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $9,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.