Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSIB opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

