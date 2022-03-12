Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TSIB opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (TSIB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.