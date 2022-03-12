TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,303. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

