TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
TMX Group stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$135.64. 109,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,832. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.56.
TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.