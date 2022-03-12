TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TMX Group stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$135.64. 109,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,832. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

