TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Raised to €32.50 at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €30.50 ($33.15) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TODGF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of TOD’S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TOD’S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of TODGF opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

