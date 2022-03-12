Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.