Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
TOU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.85. 957,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68.
About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
