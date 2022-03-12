Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TOU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.85. 957,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

