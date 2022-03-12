Traders Purchase Large Volume of 51job Put Options (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,160 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in 51job by 846.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

