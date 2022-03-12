TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) PT Lowered to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

