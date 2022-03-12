TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

