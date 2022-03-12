Transcontinental Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.
About Transcontinental (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
