Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$18.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

