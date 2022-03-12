Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transcontinental traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.18, with a volume of 260912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

