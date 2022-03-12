Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

