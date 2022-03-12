Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Tri-Continental worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

