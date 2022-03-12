Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCN. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE TCN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

