Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TCN opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

