Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE TCN opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.87.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
