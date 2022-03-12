Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

