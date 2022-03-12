Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.