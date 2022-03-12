Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

