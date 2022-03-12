Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

