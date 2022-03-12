Truist Financial Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 463,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 162,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

