Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
