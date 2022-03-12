TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $647.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

