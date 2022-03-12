Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

