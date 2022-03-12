Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 27,054 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.28 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

