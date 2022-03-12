Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

