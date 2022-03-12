Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

