Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.43 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.97 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

