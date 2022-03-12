Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

