Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

