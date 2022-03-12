Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 454,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

