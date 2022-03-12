Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.67. Tuya shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,840 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tuya by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

