Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.67. Tuya shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,840 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
