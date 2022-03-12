TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.23

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.23 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 466,127 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.68.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.