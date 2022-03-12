Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 39,400 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Athira Pharma worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $9.66 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

