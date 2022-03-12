Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.67% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,310 shares of company stock valued at $134,136. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

