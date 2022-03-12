Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $640,000 Stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) by 929.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.32% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

